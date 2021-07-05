Yorkshire golf club to be redeveloped as luxury wedding venue

A Yorkshire golf club is set to be redeveloped as a luxury wedding venue.

Sheffield-based BHI Group recently completed the purchase of Styrrup Hall Golf and Country Club near Doncaster with plans to redevelop the location as a premium wedding venue.

The hall itself dates back to the Domesday Book and BHI plans to redevelop the function rooms, bar and restaurant, and introduce lodges and tree house lodges into the 150-acre grounds, reports Doncaster Free Press.

The golf club currently has 460 golf members.

Spokesman Bryan Guest said: “It has been very rewarding to be involved in the acquisition of this well-known venue in Styrrup, near Doncaster.

“As there often are with every purchase, there were indeed challenges along the way, but by taking the time to understand the client’s objectives and always being quick to respond to issues, we managed to complete the deal within the required timescale.

“We look forward to seeing the results in years to come.”

Set in 150 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, the golf course and country club is close to the boundary of South Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire and is a par 73, 6,745 yards course.