Game-changing versatility with Toro’s sidewinder technology

For the ultimate versatility, Toro’s Sidewinder technology seen in the Reelmaster 3100-D and Groundsmaster 3500-D is game-changing.

Close strimming from a large ride-on mower is nifty innovation indeed and means areas that typically require two different machines can be maintained by one efficient mower. It’s no wonder these machines are so popular with greenkeepers and groundsmen across the industry.

Toro first patented its Sidewinder technology in 2000 for cylinder mower applications, with a second patent following in 2002 to cover all mower applications. Its USP is without question, its ability to move all three cutting units 12 inches right or left from the centre position for a full 24 inches of travel, adjusting overhang on both sides to fit every need.

The Reelmaster 3100-D is the only cylinder mower with Sidewinder technology, which when paired with its powerful 21.5hp Kubota diesel engine and one-click dial Dual Precision Adjustment cutting units guarantees an unparalleled quality and consistency of cut.

It means you can get under and around trees and other hard-to-reach places and bring precise control to delicate jobs such as trimming around sand traps, water features, tee boxes and greens edges on the golf course.

It also means that more junior members of staff can perform expert edging, trimming neatly and closely around sensitive areas while keeping the mower’s wheels a safe distance away. This is especially handy around bunkers where you want a close cut and want to keep the tyres back from the edges at the same time.

Groundsmen will be particularly interested in how the cutting units on this machine can be repositioned and the tyre tracking varied to prevent rutting and turf compaction in areas where the same patterns are mowed.

The Groundsmaster 3500-D meanwhile is a piece of equipment able to transform an easy maintenance rotary mower into a versatile and safe rotary mower with the aid of Toro’s side-shifting Sidewinder system – perfect for any sports venue maintenance team with tricky to reach areas.

The 173 cm width-cut allows you to move generous swaths, yet its compact size and Sidewinder also allow you to make tight manoeuvres in tight areas. With a 24.8 Kubota diesel engine and 3-wheel drive hydrostatic series/parallel closed-loop transmission, the Groundsmaster 3500-D helps maintain large green spaces with longer cutting cycles.

Choosing a ride-on mower with Sidewinder technology cuts down on the number of machines required to carry a wide range of tasks, which will not only save time and money but also increase productivity and efficiency. It is multifunctional machinery at its finest.