Golf club awarded £320,000 to reduce carbon emissions

A municipal golf course in Nottinghamshire has been awarded just under £320,000 to ‘fund heat decarbonisation and energy efficiency measures’.

Bassetlaw District Council has been granted £319,722 as part of the government’s Public Sector Decarbonisation Scheme to reduce carbon emissions at Kilton Forest Golf Club.

The funding is being used to replace an outdated heating system and install other energy efficiency measures, and will see carbon emissions at the club reduced by more than 70 percent.

The upgrades will include replacing an oil-fired boiler with an air source heat pump, installing new fan-convection radiators, installing solar panels, energy efficiency improvements to the building fabric, windows and insulation, installing controls to remotely manage the heating system and monitor usage, and updating all lighting with LED bulbs.

Kilton Forest Golf Course is operated by the council’s leisure provider, Barnsley Premier Leisure (BPL).

Contracts manager for BPL Glyn Davis, said: “As the leisure operator we remain committed to working in partnership with the council to reduce our carbon footprint. We’d like to thank our customers for their continued support while these works are taking place.”

The council’s cabinet member for regeneration, councillor Jo White, said: “The council is committed to contributing to the UK’s ambition of being net zero by 2050 and is excited about delivering some major improvements to one of our highly popular and well used buildings.

“While Kilton Forest is not the largest of the council’s emissions, it is one of the worst emitting systems in the council’s assets and is a significant step forward in our ambition to reduce carbon emissions across all of our buildings.

“This project is just one of a number of schemes the council is exploring in a bid to reduce its carbon emissions and contribute to tackling climate change globally.”

The work is being carried out by Nottinghamshire-based Woodhead Group.

Chief visionary officer, Glenn Slater, said: “The climate emergency is very much top of the agenda now for the whole of the construction sector. This year we launched our climate action framework laying out our roadmap to a low carbon future.

“The biggest challenge we face as a sector is how to retrofit and decarbonise the existing built environment, so it is fantastic to be helping Bassetlaw District Council on this journey.”