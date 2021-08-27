Golf club offers vaccinated youngsters membership opportunity

An Oxfordshire golf club has said it will give away one free membership to a golfer aged 18 to 29 if they have been double vaccinated.

Oxford Golf Club says it will enter all its Student and Colt members who can prove they have been double vaccinated by Christmas Day into a one-off draw which will entitle the winner to a year of unlimited free golf, worth up to £1,225.

The club said it is ‘doing its bit to encourage young people to receive their vaccinations after NHS England data revealed only 70 percent of all 18 to 29-year-old’s living in the UK had received their first jab by August 12.’

Student and Colt members currently face restrictions on when they can play with, for example, student membership excluding the months of August and September.

Steve Greenwood, general manager at Oxford Golf Club, said: “Oxford has been at the heart of the UK’s vaccine rollout, which is responsible for the freedoms we are so privileged to currently have. Being vaccinated means you are not only protecting yourself, but also those around you.

“We appreciate it is a personal choice and some people have concerns, but as a community-based club we felt it was our duty to help raise awareness of the benefits of getting vaccinated and encourage youngsters to do so.

“The team were talking about what we can do, and we decided to be bold and do something to really help make a difference. It should appeal to our younger members, but at the same time also help spread this important message.”

Oxford Golf Club professional Joe Pepperell backed the club’s giveaway and said getting the jab is quick, simple and stress-free.

He said: “My experience of receiving the Covid-19 vaccination was excellent. In minutes, I booked my jab online and, on the day, I was in and out within half-an-hour.

“The pandemic has truly underlined the importance of taking care of our own physical and mental health. Right now, there is no better way to protect your physical health by getting the jab.

“Golf has been a lifeline to many people in the last year with participation levels reaching a new peak as players of all abilities enjoy our great sport in a fun, outdoor, environment.

“Being outdoors and enjoying exercise is proven to be one of the biggest contributors to boosting our mental wellbeing. We’re lucky to be located so close to the city centre yet provide our community with 18 quality holes set in picturesque green surroundings.

“Our location means we have a lot of student members from the city’s universities and colleges, which is another factor in why we felt it was important we played our part in the vaccination education campaign.

“It’s a fantastic prize and I would like to wish everyone who is eligible to enter the best of luck.”

Founded in 1873 Oxford Golf Club was the original club of Oxford University and to this day features an 18-hole course designed by legendary golf architect Harry Colt.