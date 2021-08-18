Laura Davies-designed golf course could be sold off

A Surrey golf course that has some members who signed up for life has revealed that it could be sold off to a care home developer.

Sutton Green Golf Club, which was established in 1994 and designed by former women’s world number one, Dame Laura Davies, and charges members £1,750 per year for full membership, has said it will reimburse lifetime members if the course does close.

Members have received a letter telling them the club could close after Quinn Estates approached it with an offer, as it looks to secure planning permission to redevelop the site into a retirement village.

The club’s directors acknowledged it will ‘come as a shock’ but wanted to reiterate that it was only a proposal at present, which needed to go through a ‘complex planning procedure to reach fruition’ in the letter.

They added: ‘The club will continue to function as normal and the standard of the course and facilities will not be compromised.

‘The planning application will soon become public knowledge and ideally we would have held an EGM, where we could have outlined proposals and answered your questions personally.’

Quinn Estates wanted to build 850 dwellings on Broke Hill Golf Club in Kent, but the plans were thrown out by Sevenoaks District Council in February. This has since been appealed.

Woking councillor Simon Ashall said: “It is a greenbelt site and in the middle of one of the greenest parts of the borough.

“Accommodation for older people is generally welcomed, but I do not think that on its own constitutes special circumstances for building on our greenbelt.

“Residents are concerned and I can’t imagine how I could ever support an application on greenbelt in Sutton Green. I do not think that is a credible position to take.

“There is a care home right next to it, and Greys Residential Home is close by so I do not think it is something we have a particular need for in Heathlands ward.”