Members save golf club by buying it

An Irish golf club that feared closing down has been purchased by its members following an online auction.

West Waterford Golf Club was purchased for just over £1 million – the sale was not agreed during the auction, only after it had ended, reports the Irish Examiner.

There were fears that the 148-acre golf course, which is the home club of PGA Tour winner Seamus Power, would close, but a consortium of members, led by an eight-strong committee, managed to raise the funds.

Spokesman Brian Hilliard said the venue had “become a centre for the local community, a place to meet, to have a family function for special occasions and for numerous other events.”

“What is very encouraging in recent weeks is the financial backing of non-members in the general area,” he added.

“These people realise the importance and many benefits this club offers from a tourist and employment perspective.

“Indeed, some of these people are dairy farmers who may take up golf at some stage, but also want to ensure the future of the premises as a golf club – not just for themselves, but for their sons, daughters and grandchildren should they ever wish to play golf. If the property did not remain as a golf club, then that option wouldn’t exist.”

Many residents in a nearby estate, comprising 35 houses, also financially supported the purchase of the property in order for it to remain as a golf venue.

The club said it wants to emphasise that “the club is open for business and looks forward to seeing faces old and new back to Coolcormack Valley.”

Power last month won the Barbasol Championship and said after it: “Without West Waterford Golf Club, I definitely wouldn’t be here. I started down there when I was 12, 13 years old. And all of the Spratt family, it was pretty much like my second family, they’re incredible. They helped me through all sorts of stuff, it’s just incredible. I’ll be so happy to see them. I can’t wait to see them and talk to them, all the Spratts, all the members at West Waterford. I’ll see my own family, and I have a nephew and a niece now. Just the whole thing, just everything comes to this point. Anyone who’s got older brothers knows that that’s a massive motivating thing when you’re trying to walk like them, you’re trying to play like them, just everything right from the start. Family, friends, West Waterford, all the Munster GUI coaching, the national GUI coach, I mean, you don’t get here without everyone along the way making a difference and helping you. I can’t wait to kind of see them all and thank them all. Hopefully, they were able to stay up and enjoy it.”