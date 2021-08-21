The golf clubs signing deals with tour pros

More clubs are signing deals with tour players as this is benefiting both parties, particularly the clubs, which gain a marketing hook, plus someone who can appeal to both members and corporate guests.

In a sign of growing trend, some big name golfers have signed a partnership with golf clubs in recent weeks, to be their ‘touring professionals’.

One such club is Dundonald Links in North Ayrshire, which has agreed a deal with Euan Walker.

After a very successful amateur career, Euan turned professional immediately after the 2019 Walker Cup at Hoylake, and in his very first European Tour event, he made the cut. He’s since secured full playing rights on the European Challenge Tour, but his professional career was effectively put on hold for a year due to pandemic, but now there is a full Challenge Tour schedule ahead of him. He is delighted to be able to plan his schedule for 2021 from his new base: “To have the facilities that Dundonald has to offer so close to my home makes it the perfect place to base myself from. The on-going developments and improvements to the resort, together with the changes that have already been made to the Championship course, are making Dundonald one of the major golfing venues in the country, and I am excited to be representing the resort on an international stage.”

Dundonald Links is one of Scotland’s best links courses, and has a history of hosting major Scottish events since 2008. More recently, it has been the venue for the Aberdeen Asset Management Ladies Scottish Open from 2015-2017, and the Aberdeen Asset Management Scottish Open in 2017.

Darwin Escapes took over ownership of the resort in 2019, and have made a significant investment both on and off the course. Kyle Phillips returned to fine-tune his original design, and a stunning new clubhouse is currently under construction. In addition to the golf facilities, the £25 million project will also see the development of 22 rooms and 18 luxury lodges, in what will ultimately become a significant re-positioning of a quite unique venue.

Ian Ferguson, general manager of Dundonald Links, said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome Euan to Dundonald Links as our touring professional. He is a player with an incredible calibre, as we have seen throughout his amateur career, and we believe he will make significant waves in the professional ranks. With the investment made in significantly improving our facility, it is the perfect place for Euan to call home and work on his game around his tour events”.

Another UK golf course that has invested significantly in itself in the last couple of decades is Ramside Hall Golf Club in Durham, which has signed Wayne Feeney as its attached tour professional.

When not touring in regional and international PGA events, Wayne will be holding group clinics to help dedicated players hone their skills and their swing.

He will also be on hand to help host corporate hospitality events at the club, which boasts two 18-hole championship golf courses, along with a 16-bay driving range.

Wayne’s interest in golf began when his family moved to a house opposite Hobson Golf Club at Burnopfield and, since he turned pro in 2016, he has played two seasons on the PGA EuroPro Tour with two top 10 finishes in regional PGA events.

In October 2020, he finished in the top five of the PGA EuroPro Tour Qualifying School at the Players Club Bristol to secure his tour card for the 2021 season, sponsored by HQBS Energy Solutions.

And, in preparation for the qualifying for the European Tour in September, he will be honing his own game on Ramside Golf Club’s par 72 Prince Bishop’s Course and Cathedral Course.

“They’re both fantastic courses,” he said, “and, although they’re fair, they’re challenging, with a variety of par level holes and water features.

“The fairways are wide and generous, though and there is a conservative option available on every hole so that no matter what your level of ability you can get a good game.

“It’s an honour to be attached to Ramside Golf Club – it will be great for my development and I’m really looking forward to sharing some of my experience with players of all ages and abilities.”

Helen Roseberry, director of golf at Ramside Hall Golf Club said she was “delighted” to welcome Wayne.

“He’s a fantastic ambassador for the sport and for the county of Durham,” she said, “and he’s a great coach. Players will be able to learn a huge amount from him and if our facilities can help him develop his own game then that would be fantastic.”