Tony Gill announces retirement as Brora’s general manager

The general manager of Brora Golf Club in the Highlands for the last 16 years, Tony Gill, has announced he is to retire.

The 60-year-old says he has made the decision after overseeing the stability and growth of the popular club.

Gill helped steer the club to safety during the challenges of Covid-19 – helped by a campaign that gained world-wide appeal – and leaves the club in a strong position for the future following the recent milestone purchase of the land on which the historic links sits.

Gill is regarded as one of the most respected individuals in Scottish club management.

Tony said: “I’ve had a wonderful working life at Brora over the last 16 years, working with and meeting so many terrific individuals. It really is a special place to work with my office view over the course and the sea surely one of the best in golf.

“Having hopefully come through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, I feel now is a good time to leave my role and let the club recruit for a new general manager over the coming months.

“I will continue to live in Brora and look forward to continuing to being a member of the club and supporting their activities.”

Founded in 1891, Brora is a James Braid-designed layout offering a superb links test and a rich history.

Brora, situated only an hour from Inverness, enjoys a notable link with five-time Open champions – from Braid, who redesigned the course in 1923, to honorary members Tom Watson and the late Peter Thomson.

With a par of 70, it was described by Thomson, as “one of the finest natural links courses I have had the pleasure of playing.” The club this year celebrated its 130th anniversary.