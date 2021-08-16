Two more golf clubs to build housing on their land

Two more UK golf clubs are set to build properties on their land to provide much-needed funds for their facilities, with one saying that the pandemic has meant investing in housing is more lucrative than in hotels.

The Hertfordshire Golf and Country Club has applied for planning permission to build 38 new homes on its former tennis courts, in order to fund repairs for Broxbournebury Mansion, which overlooks the golf course.

The club says it has needed to look at new developments to fund the restoration work, as well as keeping the golf club financially viable.

The proposals include six three-bed terraced houses and two blocks of 32 two-bed flats in the grounds of the club, which also has a 72 bed hotel on site.

There are also plans for work to be done to upgrade the on-site gym to meet current standards, an extension to the car park and for a resident’s plant room.

The new buildings will replace derelict tennis courts to the west of the mansion near to Broxbournebury Mews, where a number of homes already stand. The plans say that the mostly two-storey height of the buildings will not affect views from the homes, or distract from the manor house.

The planning statement, submitted by Montagu Evans LLP on behalf of the club, say the development is necessary to look after Broxbournebury Mansion and other listed buildings on the site, which they say are in “desperate need of repair and restoration in light of the continued underinvestment by the previous owners of THGCC”.

The owners said that a residential development was now the preferred option over an extension to the 72-bed hotel after the pandemic and changes to the economy “stunted the hotel market in Broxbourne”.

Meanwhile, three blocks of flats are to be built on land at Strathaven Golf Course in Lanarkshire, after plans were approved by councillors.

The area is currently used to house equipment sheds for the golf club.

The 18 flats will overlook the golf course to the rear and enough parking will be provided at the front for two cars per flat.

“The site comprises surplus land that the golf club has to the east of the car park,” said a spokeswoman for the local council.

“It is currently unkempt and overgrown and there are some old equipment sheds on it.

“The applicants are seeking planning permission for a flatted development of 18 units and that is three three-storey blocks.

“There is also parking for 36 cars.”