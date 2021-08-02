UK golf club to build a toboggan run on its grounds

A Nottinghamshire golf club has been granted permission to build a 120-metre toboggan run on its grounds.

Leen Valley Golf Club will also build an 18-hole adventure golf course, with information boards and landscaping installed to celebrate a local mining heritage.

The toboggan run, constructed on a natural slope near the 137-space car park and existing clubhouse, will follow a zig-zag route, descending downwards using artificial liners before dismounting at the bottom of the slope.

It will be accompanied by a pathway to provide access back to the start of the run.

Both facilities have been put forward as the club looks to make its grounds “more attractive to customers” of all ages.

An irrigation storage pond will also be introduced near the 16th hole, leading to the regrading of the hole’s putting green, while shrub planting and wildflower seeding will improve the diversity of nearby habitat.

The club also plans to regrade part of the driving range, improving its “drainage and playability”.

This work will be achieved, the application says, by importing 191,554 tonnes of Environment Agency approved waste soil over a period of 16 months.

Importing the soil will generate about 63 HGV lorry trips a day.

The decision to approve the plan was made by Nottinghamshire County Council’s planning and rights of way committee.

David Weller, an agent for the applicant, spoke in favour of the proposals.

He said: “Adventure golf is very inclusive and can be enjoyed by all ages, thereby broadening the customer base.

“The same can be said for a toboggan run, again encouraging a younger audience which will also encourage the use of other facilities at the club.

“There is a desire by the applicant to greatly enhance the facilities at the club.

“The proposal will result in it being less prone to flooding, more attractive to customers and being enjoyed by all.”

This comes as Phil Anderton, the new chief development officer at The R&A, recently said: “Golf as a brand doesn’t mean it’s exactly the same for every single group. The traditional golf clubs and their members view golf in a completely different way than perhaps a 13-year-old boy. The people who want to play in the traditional format, good on them. But we need to cater for others.”