Welsh golf clubs invited to apply for women’s golf fund

Welsh golf clubs have been invited to apply for grants of up to £5,000 to get more women and girls playing golf in the next four years.

The £35,000 fund, to be administered by Wales Golf, both celebrates the 41st staging of the Curtis Cup between the top women amateur golfers from Great Britain and Ireland and the United States of America, contested this year at Conwy Golf Club, and is in preparation of the AIG Women’s Open, to be staged on Welsh soil for the first time at Royal Porthcawl in 2025.

Simon Lu, national women and girls co-ordinator at Wales Golf said: ”Some of the money will deliver a new short course academy in North Wales but the majority of the fund is available to clubs to help them create shorter and more inclusive forms of the game that we know appeal to beginners and in particular to women and girls.”

Jackie Davidson, The R&A assistant director, Golf Development said: “We are delighted that Wales Golf is working to introduce more women and girls to playing golf, encouraging clubs to sign up to The R&A Women in Golf Charter and through grant aid, providing new facilities for beginners in our sport.”

Dawn Bowden, the Welsh government’s deputy minister for Arts and Sport said: “It’s great to see the launch of the legacy fund, which builds on the Welsh government’s work with The R&A and Wales Golf to inspire the next generation of Welsh golfers, and to present our outstanding courses as championship venues to the world of golf.”

This comes as Women and Girls in Golf Week in England created new records of engagement.

England Golf’s online digital campaign ran over seven days from Monday, August 16. Throughout the course of the week, a mix of professionals, celebrities and everyday golfers took to social media to tell their #WhyIGolf stories and celebrate female successes in the sport – both on and off the course.

Over 370,000 video views were recorded across all England Golf digital platforms.

Broadcasters Naga Munchetty and Jenni Falconer gave their support to the campaign with video messages. Podcaster Rick Shiels – whose mum got him into golf – also spoke in support of the week.

Sky Sports also helped spread the word with coverage during their AIG Women’s Open broadcasts including an interview with English golfer Annabell Dimmock.

England Golf graduate Mel Reid – named in the European Solheim Cup team for this year’s match against the USA – also gave her backing to the campaign.

Lauren Spray, England Golf’s women and girls in golf manager, commented: “Our aim was to raise awareness of the female side of the game.

“And, with the support and collaboration of a committed group from within the golf industry as well as the wider golfing public, we’ve succeeded beyond our expectations and smashed the totals of last year.

“Four years in, we believe these figures indicate a need to keep the conversation going and continue to promote this great game and encourage more people to be a part of it.

“We’ve witnessed a great response from a wide range of women, girls and men who all joined in the conversation through the #WhyIGolf. That was fantastic to see.

“We’re already looking forward to next year’s campaign which will once again coincide with the staging of the AIG Women’s Open.

“However, our work won’t stop here and we will channel the energy and enthusiasm generated by the 2021 campaign and continue in our mission to grow the game in the weeks and months ahead.”