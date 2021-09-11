Bespoke solutions; carpet designed for your clubhouse

When you have a space which welcomes guests, is the hub of your membership community and is a commercial asset for the club for functions and events, you need it to create an impression.

The interior scheme is often a big part of that. The team at Wilton Carpets works with golf clubs and other sporting venues across the country and internationally to provide a solution which elevates the design, drawing on the identity of your club.

Whether you’ve decided there’s greater commercial potential in your bar or function room, or if the space is simply ready for a refresh, the first person you’ll speak to at Wilton is one of its project consultants. This team will listen to your requirements and ambitions, and talk to you about the best type of carpet for your needs and budget.

At this stage, it might be you want to hand over to the design team at Wilton; they’ll take the creative brief you’ve developed with the project consultant, cultivate some options, manufacture samples and be in touch to progress.

If you’re working with an interior designer, the studio will collaborate with them, ensuring the carpet is an integral asset of the scheme.

Damian Roscoe, creative director at Wilton, says: “Working directly with clients adds a direction and energy to a design which the whole team thrive on. When you understand the history and priorities of an organisation, the design takes up that narrative and we love to help tell that story.

“We’ve been honoured to work with some of the oldest and most prestigious golf clubs around the country; each time delivering Wilton quality but styling unique to the place.”

Just outside Salisbury, the town of Wilton has been weaving carpet since the 18th century. It still operates from the same site, and while the looms are state of the art, the craftsmanship and attention to detail endure.

It uses British wool from British sheep, like it has done for almost 300 years – and because it offers a gold-standard balance of underfoot comfort and durability.