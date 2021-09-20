Bolton golf course hopes to have 14 homes built on its land

A golf club has become the second just in Bolton in the last few days to announce plans to build housing on its course.

Plans have been submitted to Bolton Council by Deane Golf Club for outline permission to build 14 homes near the course’s existing 10th and 11th holes.

The area of land would be sold to a developer and the course reconfigured, in order to secure the future of the club, it states.

The announcement comes just a month after plans for nearly 300 homes on nearby Horwich Golf Course were allowed by the government planning inspector.

On the Deane Golf Club plans, a design and access statement says: “In order to accommodate the sale of the land, the 10th and 11th holes would be reconfigured with the same yardage.

“The impact on the quality of the playing experience will be minimal as there is ample residual land to adjust the course accordingly.”

The club said it had held informal meetings with its members and neighbours before completing the plans.

An official said: “Deane Golf Club has consulted with their board and wider members and have gained their full support, to sell this portion of land to raise much needed funds to invest in the club in order to protect its long-term future.

“The applicant engaged with the Heaton and Lostock Area Forum and the ward councillors for the Heaton and Lostock ward and held a drop-in public exhibition on July 7 at the golf club. There was general support for the proposals along with some objections. Key points raised that have been considered as part of the application include retention of existing trees and safe vehicle access.”

Deane Golf Club was formed in 1906 and is one of the oldest courses in the area.

In 1959 the course was reduced to nine holes but the 18-hole course was re-established in 1971.

In a planning statement, the club gave the reasons for wishing to sell the land for development.

A spokesman said: “During the three-year period 2018 to 2020, the club traded at a loss and cannot continue to operate in its current format as well as invest for the future.

“The club needs to broaden its appeal to the golfing and wider community and improve both its on-course and off-course offer to members, visitors and the wider public.

“The club has seen a net loss of 80 members over the period 2018 to 2020, which together with Covid-19 has led to a significant loss of revenue and reduction in annual profit.

“We now need to generate revenue to re-invest back into the course and its facilities in order to attract more members.”

Several golf clubs across the UK have announced plans to build housing in recent weeks.