Club sells two houses for over a million pounds each

A golf club that is building five coastal homes that will have an asking price of more than a million pounds each has sold two before work has even started.

Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club – the only links course in Suffolk – is building the homes to help fund its modernisation, and they range from £1,150,000 to £1,850,000 each.

Homes within golf resorts are typically worth much more than equivalent properties outside resorts, particularly if they have a view of the golf course.

Several golf clubs have applied for planning permission to build housing in recent weeks, as the revenue gained can, in many cases, help secure their futures.

The homes at Felixstowe Ferry, to be called Balfour Place (named after the early 20th century prime minister AJ Balfour, who was the captain of Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club in 1889), will overlook the Deben Estuary and the sea and will be sited next door to the golf club. They only went on the market in April and already two have been sold.

Felixstowe Ferry is undertaking a £6 million project that will include demolishing its century-old clubhouse and replacing it with a state-of-the-art facility. The new building will include a purpose-built function room enjoying coastal and estuary views with more and bigger functions, dining and bar options.

In addition to the new clubhouse and pro shop, the complex would also include six en-suite hotel-style bedrooms for visiting golfers and other guests.

The club, founded in 1880, has two courses – an 18-hole championship links course and a nine-hole course.

Each of the homes funding the development is open plan and has either three or four bedrooms.

The three-bedroom houses are two storeys high, while the four-bedroom properties have rooms spread over three storeys. Some of the features offered vary house by house, with some having balconies and walk-in pantries whilst others have a ‘crows nest’ area with a rooftop terrace.

Buyers will also benefit from two years of full membership at the club.