Council looks to golf club for cemetery space

A council that is running out of graveyard space for burials is considering using golf club land to alleviate the issue.

According to the Scarborough News, a Scarborough Council report into cemetery provision in the borough has warned that existing sites could be full within the next four to eight years.

A derelict football pitch had been identified as a potential location but at a council meeting it was revealed that that site has become a popular green space used by local people in the last 10 years.

One councillor said the council should instead look to use land next to Whitby Golf Club as a new cemetery.

Resident Robert Stevens also told councillors that the golf club land should be considered.

Another councillor, Glenn Goodberry, also pushed for the golf club land to be considered.

A third councillor, Sam Cross, said: “The representations that have been put forward by the speakers clearly say to me that what we are proposing is the wrong site and the correct site is the golf club.”

The council’s overview and scrutiny committee then voted to ask the cabinet to not move forward with the football pitch site and instead look at the land at the golf club.

Earlier this year the golf club site favoured by the committee was included in a joint venture created by the council to provide affordable housing across the borough.