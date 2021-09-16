Glenbervie Golf Club opts for the Reesink ReeAssure maintenance plan

With 300 acres of grass to maintain, there was no doubt that Glenbervie Golf Club in Scotland, needed the support of the Reesink Turfcare’s ReeAssure maintenance plan.

Paul Todd, course manager at Glenbervie Golf Club, opted for the scheme to ensure the club’s large fleet of Toro mowers and machines remained in premium condition in order to maintain the pristine standards the club and its members were accustomed to.

Paul comments: “Our course can experience some pretty wet weather so our fleet needs to remain in excellent working condition to face the challenges presented by the elements.

“With a site of 300 acres of mature parkland, reliability and quality of cut are key factors. We implement a full PGR programme across all areas of the course and the Multi Pro 5800 sprayer had been vital for allowing us to do this effectively and efficiently.

“Our excellent relationship with Reesink ensures that we minimise down time and maximise the efficiency of the fleet. If we have any problems I know I can expect to see a Reesink representative on the same day. The quality of the scheme is second to none and it doesn’t matter if we need new parts, routine servicing or repairs, it’s taken care of.”

With Gold, Silver and Bronze package options, Reesink Turfcare’s ReeAssure maintenance scheme gives customers ultimate flexibility to select a service level that fits with their budget.

Paul and his team opted for the Gold package over five years ago and they still reap the financial benefits of signing up to the scheme. Paul continues. “I always know where we are in terms of cost and that’s enormously reassuring. Knowing that the package is so comprehensive means I can be confident I won’t be hit with big maintenance bills.”

Working with Rab Wilson at the Reesink Livingston branch in Scotland, Paul feels totally reassured. Together they have built up a good rapport which Paul cites as one of the most important aspects of the scheme: “I know I can count on Rab and his team to respond quickly if we have any problems. It’s a very good one-to-one service and having people you can rely on is vital to us. It’s a really good relationship – I can’t fault it.”

Rab comments: “The plan provides ultimate reassurance to customers such as Paul who maintain a very large fleet all year round. We take the stress out of arranging new parts and electrical components, servicing, breakdown support and machine health checks.

“Labour, parts and consumables are all included, so this comprehensive package of support provides a manageable upkeep programme which we take care of. It leaves customers like Paul with more time to focus on their day jobs and perfecting the golf course which his members value so much.”