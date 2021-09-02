Golf club applies to stay open until 2.30am every night

A golf club in Nottinghamshire has said it wants to be more inclusive to its entire local community – and that’s why it is applying for a licence to stay open until 2.30am every night.

Bulwell Forest Golf Club wants to offer late night entertainment, which will include the selling of alcohol, and has stated that noise will not be an issue due to how far away the nearest homes are.

The licence will include the sale of alcohol between 9am and 2am all week, regulated entertainment between 11pm and 2.30am, and late night refreshment from 11pm to 2am.

Local residents appear to be in favour of the move.

Husband and wife Nick and Anna Davies took over the running of the golf club last December.

Nick says the club has applied for an extended licence so it can stay open later for events such as weddings without having to extend the hours each time.

The 48-year-old also said he hoped to make the club more inclusive.

“We’re trying to open it up more to the public, people think it’s a members’ club,” he said.

“We want more people who live nearby to come down and use the pub. We need people to get people to appreciate it’s not just for golfers.

“We’re open to the public, they can come here to drink. We’re a relaxed and family-friendly place. We want young people to come and play golf, we want people to use the facilities”

Nottingham Post reports that the feedback from local residents to this move has been generally positive.

“I like to go up there for a coffee every now and then,” said 86-year-old Ian Renkin.

“I don’t know whether I’d go down at night but I should think it would be a good thing. It’s good to get more people down there. They’re friendly people who always say hello.”

Another resident added: “Anywhere that people can make a few quid I’d say is a good thing.

“Local businesses have been affected badly by the pandemic so it would be nice, it’s also a bit of socialisation. Good luck to them.”

Nick insisted that due to the distance between the club and the nearest homes, as well as a ‘not so loud’ sound system, late-night noise will not be an issue.

The application is to be considered by the city council.