Golf club turns dying tree into stunning art exhibit

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir September 22, 2021 08:15

A golf club has commissioned two ‘chainsaw artists’ to convert its iconic dying tree into an incredible sculpture.

Santee Cooper Resort in the USA’s signature 60-year-old oak tree featured on logos when the venue opened in the 1960s, but it had been slowly dying in recent years.

Image from Facebook

Then the head greenkeeper and PGA professional came up with an idea.

“It was a signature tree for the resort,” said greens superintendent Gene Scarborough. “It was on all the logos when the place opened in 1967. I’ve been here for about 24 years, and it was slowly dying. I had an ‘a-ha’ moment, and I said, why don’t we turn this into something that looks pretty cool. Then I said, let’s turn it into a sculpture.”

Image from Facebook

 

The design for the tree came from PGA professional Steve Smart.

In about five days, two chainsaw artists turned the resort’s vision into a centerpiece for their residents and members. Smart says the sculpture represents the life of Santee.

Image from Facebook

“Of course, we have the lake, which is a big draw,” said Smart. “The next thing behind it is golf.”

Local residents say they are in awe of the work of art.

Image from Facebook

“As a community, we bought right in,” Mark Berryman said. “We’re excited as a community that this is going to be a centerpiece for us.

“When we get this landscaped and lit, people who come to this community are going to want to live here.”

 

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir September 22, 2021 08:15
Write a comment

4 Comments

  1. Peter
    Peter September 22, 18:39

    Golf clubs need to be looking for ways to differentiate themselves, from the many competitive options available to potential members !! This is one great and unique way !! Here in Arizona, People marvel at some of our rock formations, on our great courses !! This is unique and worth a visit !!

    Reply to this comment
  2. SS
    SS September 22, 15:11

    That’s an amazing work of art – and with chain saws! Brilliant

    Reply to this comment
  3. Wanda
    Wanda September 22, 13:20

    What a great idea! I love it.

    Reply to this comment
  4. Harwood
    Harwood September 22, 10:02

    Glad to see this creative piece of ART. Definitely a “Tree Wood” and not a Driver.

    Reply to this comment
View comments

Write a comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

Latest Golf Vacancies

Click here to see the latest job vacancies

Join Our Mailing List


Read the latest issues

Advertise With Us

To advertise in the magazine or online, contact:

Email marketing@thegolfbusiness.co.uk
Tel 020 7803 2453

Recent Comments

Twitter Timeline


Latest News