Golf club turns dying tree into stunning art exhibit
A golf club has commissioned two ‘chainsaw artists’ to convert its iconic dying tree into an incredible sculpture.
Santee Cooper Resort in the USA’s signature 60-year-old oak tree featured on logos when the venue opened in the 1960s, but it had been slowly dying in recent years.
Then the head greenkeeper and PGA professional came up with an idea.
“It was a signature tree for the resort,” said greens superintendent Gene Scarborough. “It was on all the logos when the place opened in 1967. I’ve been here for about 24 years, and it was slowly dying. I had an ‘a-ha’ moment, and I said, why don’t we turn this into something that looks pretty cool. Then I said, let’s turn it into a sculpture.”
The design for the tree came from PGA professional Steve Smart.
In about five days, two chainsaw artists turned the resort’s vision into a centerpiece for their residents and members. Smart says the sculpture represents the life of Santee.
“Of course, we have the lake, which is a big draw,” said Smart. “The next thing behind it is golf.”
Local residents say they are in awe of the work of art.
“As a community, we bought right in,” Mark Berryman said. “We’re excited as a community that this is going to be a centerpiece for us.
“When we get this landscaped and lit, people who come to this community are going to want to live here.”
Golf clubs need to be looking for ways to differentiate themselves, from the many competitive options available to potential members !! This is one great and unique way !! Here in Arizona, People marvel at some of our rock formations, on our great courses !! This is unique and worth a visit !!
That’s an amazing work of art – and with chain saws! Brilliant
What a great idea! I love it.
Glad to see this creative piece of ART. Definitely a “Tree Wood” and not a Driver.