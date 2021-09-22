Golf club turns dying tree into stunning art exhibit

A golf club has commissioned two ‘chainsaw artists’ to convert its iconic dying tree into an incredible sculpture.

Santee Cooper Resort in the USA’s signature 60-year-old oak tree featured on logos when the venue opened in the 1960s, but it had been slowly dying in recent years.

Then the head greenkeeper and PGA professional came up with an idea.

“It was a signature tree for the resort,” said greens superintendent Gene Scarborough. “It was on all the logos when the place opened in 1967. I’ve been here for about 24 years, and it was slowly dying. I had an ‘a-ha’ moment, and I said, why don’t we turn this into something that looks pretty cool. Then I said, let’s turn it into a sculpture.”

The design for the tree came from PGA professional Steve Smart.

In about five days, two chainsaw artists turned the resort’s vision into a centerpiece for their residents and members. Smart says the sculpture represents the life of Santee.

“Of course, we have the lake, which is a big draw,” said Smart. “The next thing behind it is golf.”

Local residents say they are in awe of the work of art.

“As a community, we bought right in,” Mark Berryman said. “We’re excited as a community that this is going to be a centerpiece for us.

“When we get this landscaped and lit, people who come to this community are going to want to live here.”