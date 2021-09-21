Greenkeeper wins the Welsh Amateur

A greenkeeper who works at Aldersey Green Golf Club in Cheshire has won the men’s Welsh Amateur Championship.

Tom Matthews won the event a few weeks ago – and was back cutting the greens at his club early the following morning.

The 21-year-old, from Ruabon near Wrexham, is working as a greenkeeper at Aldersey Green Golf Club, which has been perfect for working on his own game as well.

Having entered the Welsh Amateur at Pyle and Kenfig hoping to make the cut, achieving that with no shots to spare, he then went through the field to beat home club player David Phillips 3&1 in the final.

Patience and effort have paid off, with long hours at the golf club for both work and play having a beneficial impact.

“I work from seven in the morning until three in the afternoon and then after that I can work on my golf until nine or ten at night,” he explained.

“My coach Jason Davies is the pro there as well, so when I finish work I do not have to travel to practice or to see my coach. It works well and they have been good to me.

“I was not expecting that much in the final, I was just trying to make the cut and at one point even that was not looking promising. This season has gone from being nearly a wipe-out to getting my biggest title win. I made the cut on the number. My brother Harri was caddying for me and he said it was a different ball game from then on. It seemed different not having a card in my hand, just trying to make fewer mistakes than my opponents.

“Initially when we shook hands at the end it did not really sink in. It was only walking away with my mum, dad and brother that I started to realise I had just won one of the biggest events in Welsh golf.

“I would love to get into the Wales men’s team for the home internationals, it was one of my goals at the start of the year and it was beginning to look a little doubtful.

“I hope it will give me more belief going into the bigger events in the future, while I will also know I have been in that position before and come through.”