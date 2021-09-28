The ‘Rolex Rippers’ have robbed another man

The thieves who have been targeting people in or near golf clubs in southern England for more than a year have struck again, according to reports.

Nicknamed by the press as the ‘Rolex Rippers’, two women have been stealing watches and money typically from elderly men who are on their own.

They have struck at least 14 times since July 2020, although the latest reports suggest the figure is 21, and some believe the true number is even higher than this.

Many of their crimes involve starting a conversation with a man, sometimes under the guise of a charity collection, and then throwing themselves on him while screaming, and stealing his watch and money during the commotion. They then leave via a waiting car shortly afterwards.

The dark haired women, thought to be in their 20s or 30s and with foreign accents, have targeted men in Dorset, Hampshire, Surrey, Gloucestershire and Sussex.

The latest victim is a man in his 80s.

He was outside his home in Poole, which is next to Parkstone Golf Club.

They asked him to sign a petition and then one of the women thanked and hugged him. He did not notice until a few minutes later that his watch had been taken.

A spokesman from Dorset Police said: “It is believed that these females are responsible for a series of similar thefts across Dorset this year and the public should be mindful of being approached in this manner or engaging in conversation with the individuals.”

The pair are believed to have struck in Dorset at least seven times before while Hampshire Police said they have at least 10 victims.

Their favoured location to carry out the crime so far appears to be golf club car parks.