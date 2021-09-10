Two golf construction projects in Scotland restart after Covid break

Two major golf construction projects are underway in Scotland – one is the creation of a modern driving range facility and the other is the refurbishment of an existing golf club, after both were delayed by Covid.

The new Topgolf facility was expected to open earlier this year, but the project started just a few days before the first coronavirus lockdown in early 2020.

However, following a 16 month break due to the pandemic, officials have revealed that work restarted in July and the main construction work has now started,

Steven McGarva, development director at property company Ashfield Land, said: “We’re pleased to be back on site and making progress with construction of Scotland’s first Topgolf attraction at the Glasgow development. Following a hiatus caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, we started back on site in July and began the main construction work in mid-August.

“Topgolf is a really unique attraction and we’re proud to be delivering the first one in Scotland, the home of golf. It will be extremely popular with the people of Glasgow and a great addition to Clyde Gateway. On opening, approximately 300 full and part-time jobs will be created, with recruitment to be focused in the local area.

“We will provide another update early in the new year with further information on opening.”

Meanwhile, construction is expected to begin soon on a new resort-like facility at Inverness Golf Club, which will add paddle and pickleball courts, indoor golf simulators, a sports bar, a dining room and a business lounge, in what will be a complete overhaul of the existing clubhouse.

The project was also approved – on March 17, 2020 – just before the first lockdown, causing significant delays to its progress.

Club president Kerry Lavelle said: “It has been an unbelievable year, but our board and members have remained committed to this project. We are excited for the future of Inverness Golf Club and what this new facility will add.

“Inverness Golf Club has always been welcoming to everyone, with a real family atmosphere. This new facility with its ultra casual dining room will be one more way for families to enjoy Inverness Golf Club.”

He added that the new sports options and golf simulators will make the club a 12-month a year destination, creating a resort-like atmosphere for the entire family, greatly enhancing the value of memberships, which have surged in recent months.

The club has targeted opening the new facility in early 2022.