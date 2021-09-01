Ian Woosnam reportedly interested in another golf club

Former world number one golfer Ian Woosnam has announced his intention to save a second 18-hole golf club.

Just a few weeks ago Woosnam declared an interest in setting up an academy at Allestree Park Golf Course in Derbyshire in order to revive it, after it closed at the end of 2020.

Now he has turned his attention to Henlle Park Golf Club in Shropshire, which has submitted a planning application to be reduced from 18 to nine holes, to accommodate a 90-pitch holiday park on part of the parkland course.

The Shropshire Star has revealed that a business called Chinese Entrepreneurs Golf Club has written to council planners to say it has been involved in a bid to buy the golf club, along with Ian Woosnam and ex professional Tony Minshall.

The letter from the company, which has been published to the council’s planning portal, says: “My Chinese based investors made a bid for Henlle Golf Club which was far in excess of the asking price, we made our offer through Savills of Chester.

“I must object to this major development that is closing down another golf course.

“We also have a great relationship with The Ian Woosnam Golf Courses and Academies who were going to operate it for us.”

A separate statement submitted by Mr Minshall also says he was part of the bid and that he believes the course can be retained as an 18-hole offering.

He says: “As a director of a company involved in taking over a number of failing golf courses and turning them around, and running them profitably under the banner of

‘The Ian Woosnam Golf Academy’, we believe this club can be saved, and the 18-hole course retained with our management expertise.”