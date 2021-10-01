Another golf club reports vandalism

Alva Golf Club in the Central Lowlands of Scotland has become the latest venue to report vandalism on its golf course.

Police Scotland are carrying out an investigation after the club revealed flags and markers were removed, and course machinery damaged.

Police also found evidence that fires had been started.

Police Sergeant Ally Goldie of Alloa Police Office said: “In addition to the damage caused to a tractor, flags and markers were removed from the fourth and fifth holes on the golf course.

“There was evidence that alcohol had been consumed and fires were spotted in the area near to the fifth hole.

“Officers will be carrying out regular patrols in the area to prevent any further disorder, vandalism or anti-social behaviour.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting PS-20210925-1949 or contact local community officers direct by emailing ClackmannanshireNorthCPT@scotland.pnn.police.uk.”

This comes just a few days after vandals drove onto Gloucester Golf Club and tore up one of its greens, causing thousands of pounds worth of damage.

Reports of vandalism to golf courses have soared since the pandemic started but have, seemingly, been even worse in 2021 than in 2020.

Several golf courses, particularly in Scotland, have stated they are struggling to cope with levels of vandalism, with at least two venues saying this summer that it is now a weekly occurrence.