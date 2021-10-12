Dundonald Links opens 18 lodges

Dundonald Links, one of Great Britain’s top 100 golf courses, has opened 18 lodges as part of a £25 million project.

The collection of two, four and six-bedroom buildings, which it is calling ‘luxury lodges’, have been custom-designed with golfers in mind, with bag storage and drying areas, en-suite bathrooms, large living spaces and fully equipped kitchen and dining facilities.

Darwin Escapes, which purchased the Ayrshire venue from Loch Lomond Golf Club in 2019, has already invested £1 million in upgrading the Kyle Phillips-designed 18-hole championship course, including the addition of a new halfway house, and more is set to follow this autumn with the imminent opening of a new clubhouse and 22 hotel rooms.

It now hopes to ‘woo a major championship’.

Ian Ferguson, club manager, said: “It’s been wonderful to see all the investment plans come to fruition over the last year and even more is to come in the next few months. With the opening of the new clubhouse and hotel rooms, not only will the resort boast some of the finest golf accommodation facilities in the UK, but it will also become the perfect base for golfers and their families to experience everything that this famous part of Scotland has to offer.”

The new two-storey clubhouse will feature large balconies overlooking the course and panoramic views to the Isle of Arran. Facilities within the clubhouse will include a pro shop, restaurant, bar, whisky tasting room and outdoor dining terrace, as well as a gym, sauna, steam room and extensive changing facilities.

In addition, the resort is also set to cut the ribbon in the coming months on a range of new hotel rooms, which are situated beside the clubhouse for ease of access to the restaurant and club facilities. The resort is one of three golf venues operated by Darwin Escapes, in addition to The Springs Resort & Golf Club in Oxfordshire and Kilnwick Percy in East Yorkshire.