FairWays Foundation awards £200k to golf clubs in two years

As it enters its second grant cycle, The FairWays Foundation has now awarded over £200,000-worth of funds since launch.

Having received a 50 percent increase in grant applications over year one, The FairWays Foundation has awarded over £122,400-worth of funds in its second grant cycle. The funds have been awarded to a varied cross-section of environmental projects in both the USA and UK.

The funds are available as a result of Aquatrols committing to transferring a percentage of sales to The FairWays Foundation. In the USA, Aquatrols customers are also able to donate points earned through the Approach points redemption platform, if they so wish. This has been seen as another way for the green industry to support conservation and environmental efforts.

Successful grant projects range from butterfly and bird garden rehabilitation, riparian restoration and establishing pollinator wildflower patches to assistance for turf acreage verification, a wash pad bioswale and general ecology improvements on course.

Matt Foster, CEO and president of Aquatrols and president of The FairWays Foundation, said: “I could not be prouder of the efforts from the team at The Fairways Foundation. In two years, we will have awarded just under $300k to industry operators dedicated to making a difference in their community. That is no small commitment. We also understand making a difference locally takes tremendous grit from a local champion. It might be a greenkeeper or parks manager or a programme volunteer. Regardless, without their will these projects would never move forward. Our message to those individuals out there with a will for a healthier environment is The Fairways Foundation can help with the way to get there. Please apply.”

The FairWays Foundation is now looking for ambassadors to help reach those who wish to champion environmental projects but are unable to proceed due to lack of resources.

To find out how to apply, visit: thefairwaysfoundation.com/apply