Golf scheme reduced antisocial behaviour in Birmingham

A city community initiative that allowed several children from Birmingham to take part in golf activities this summer led to a reduction in antisocial behaviour, according to feedback.

The Golf Foundation ran the ‘Bring it on Brum’ summer holiday activities, which involved training and golf sessions.

In a survey, 95 percent of parents who were asked said they would very likely to send their children to Bring it on Brum if it takes place in 2022, 81.3 percent thought that it prevented social isolation of their youngsters, 76 percent believed the scheme boosted confidence, while 73 percent thought it kept young people clear of antisocial behaviour in the holidays.

Tom Sparks, who leads on community engagement for the Golf Foundation, said: “We were delighted to see how valued golf has been as one of the core sporting activities, supporting this city-wide effort to keep kids active, healthy and happy.

“It was great to bring golf to these youngsters through the training of volunteers from 16 organisations and also at the wonderful festival in Cannon Hill Park. Watching our golf session on screen as a key part of a city community video suggests we are finding new ways to reach children from all cultures through golf. This has to be something to build on.

“Thanks to support from The R&A, we are able to offer this golf experience to a whole new audience of young people in Birmingham with our partner StreetGames. A huge thanks also to the volunteers and our partners from the city council and finally all the Birmingham youngsters and their community groups who tried golf with a smile and a laugh, children who help to make our work as a charity so worthwhile.”

A short film on this can be seen here.