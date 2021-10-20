Hampshire venue is renamed and set to be remodelled

A Hampshire golf club that was acquired by another golf club, which is to be converted into a housing estate, has changed its name to that of its new owner.

Dummer Golf Club, which is now called Basingstoke Golf Club, is also set to undergo significant improvements.

The venue was acquired by nearby Basingstoke Golf Club in June, as the latter’s course is to be converted into a 1,000-home residential area.

The new Basingstoke Golf Club is now set to build a new clubhouse and driving range, and embark on significant course upgrades.

A planning statement has been submitted before Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council.

The clubhouse and other facilities will be open to members of the public while the golf course will remain exclusive to members.

“It is the club’s intention to provide an enhanced golfing facility, adaptable to future needs and economically viable in the long-term,” said a spokesman for the club.

“Improving the golf course design will create a more natural landscape, with greater sporting variety and strategy options for a wide range of golfers. The geology of the new course is mainly free-draining chalk, allowing quality playability throughout the year. Changing the quality, size, shape and structure of all greens and improving general playing surfaces will create a more modern, challenging, sustainable and enjoyable course. In the new design, it is planned to include a high-tech driving range with covered bays and a direct covered connection to the new clubhouse to allow for use during inclement weather.

“Improving the current, downland site includes new areas of tree planting and grassland, essential irrigation reservoirs, ponds and water features. These and other changes will enhance and develop the local ecology and biodiversity.

“A new clubhouse – designed to be thermally efficient and low-carbon – will be accessible to local residents, effectively offering them a new local facility.”

According to the planning application: “The current course design at Dummer is outdated in a number of respects. The lengths of the driving range and fairways are comparatively short, and not suited to modern golfing technologies (such as improved golf club design, which allow golf balls to travel further).

“For related reasons, the arrangement and distribution of the fairways does not present as much interest to golfers, when compared to a contemporary course design.

“Similarly, whilst the golf course is situated in an attractive location, the quality of existing contouring and landscaping (on-site) is comparatively poor. Some of the ponds and irrigation reservoirs are unattractive and utilitarian, and (as a product of their age) were not designed to promote biodiversity enhancements. It is also the case that the course, whilst irrigated, is not hydrologically sourced to remain green and verdant throughout the year.

“The existing clubhouse is also dated and, whilst not unattractive, it is not of particular architectural merit. It was also built to the building standards and regulatory regime applicable in the early 1990s. The clubhouse therefore predates contemporary sustainable construction methods and energy / resource efficiency standards.

“A replacement clubhouse therefore provides an opportunity to introduce a contemporary, high-quality design, consistent with modern sustainability standards.”