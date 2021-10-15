More golf clubs report criminal incidents

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir October 15, 2021 11:45

More golf clubs have reported criminal activity at their venues in the last few days.

Thames Valley Police South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse have said there has been a ‘recent spate of thefts from golf clubs’ including garden machinery and tools.

Image from Facebook

In a statement on social media, the police said they are “increasing patrols around the Shrivenham area due to a recent spate of thefts from golf clubs, including garden machinery and tools, that have been reportedly stolen.”

Meanwhile, police are also appealing for information after a vehicle was driven around in circles over one of the greens at Elgin Golf Club.

Elgin Golf Club. Image from Facebook

Sergeant Morrison said: “Anyone with information that may assist the investigation should contact Elgin police station through 101, quoting the reference number 1373 of October 10.”

Elgin Golf Club. Image from Facebook

“We had a visitor in what looks to be a pickup,” writes Elgin Golf Club Greenkeepers on Facebook.

Elgin Golf Club. Image from Facebook

“They have made quite a bit of damage to the 10th fairway and drove on the 3rd green.

Elgin Golf Club. Image from Facebook

“They have driven most of the course but that’s where the main damage is.

Elgin Golf Club. Image from Facebook

“I followed the route this morning as I could still make it out in the dew. They seem to have made an effort to try and stay off the greens for the most part which is unusual in these cases.

Elgin Golf Club. Image from Facebook

“If anyone has any information could you please contact the police.”

 

