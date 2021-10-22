Police tell golf course vandals: ‘We will find you’

Police in Yorkshire have issued a statement to vandals who tore up eight greens at a golf club, saying ‘we will find you’.

A vehicle was used at Concord Park Golf Club to perform ‘donuts’ on the course, which led to the South Yorkshire Police Off Road Bikes Team issuing the statement on social media.

Along with images of police officers on motorbikes at the course, they wrote:

‘Calling all golfers, golf course owners and grounds keepers in South Yorkshire. We have seen an increase in people using fairways as motor cross tracks on both motorbikes, quads and 4×4’s.

‘Extensive damage has been caused to the greens, and barriers placed around courses to prevent access has been pulled over and destroyed. These are not young children but thugs who when challenged have offered violence to members of the public and have caused damage to people’s cars.

‘Please be vigilant but do not put yourselves in harm’s way. We are working with golf courses to improve security and are increasing our patrols in hotspot areas, If you are experiencing problems with vehicles on private land then get in touch.

‘We do not need registrations to take the matter on. Please report all incidents using 101. Any CCTV or photographs will be a great help.

‘The pictures are from Concord Park Golf Club. At least eight greens have been damaged totalling tens of thousands of pounds, not including lost income.

‘Not satisfied with riding on Concord Park and upsetting other park users, where the access barriers have been ripped down again. The riders have made a beeline for the golf course just to cause senseless damage.’