Tim Lobb named new president of EIGCA

Tim Lobb MEIGCA has become the 12th president of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA).

Elected as president at the 2021 annual general meeting in Cardiff, Tim pledged to focus his term on the importance of design in the future of golf.

Tim said: “We, as golf course architects, have the power to shape the future. We need to design courses that are relevant in our modern day society. It is our chance, now, in a post-Covid world, to bring families and young people into golf. We must create the facilities that make golf interesting and fun.

“I will use my term as EIGCA president, and the platform this provides, to drive ahead with the message that the design of a course is fundamental to safeguarding the future of golf. We need to stress how the design of courses helps promote the game of golf, for all.”

Tim’s pledge to focus on the importance of design in the future of golf, follows three themes:

1. Collaboration – greater collaboration with other international associations to promote the exchange of ideas and experiences to achieve a broad understanding of our industry from a global perspective

2. Awareness – seek an enhanced appreciation in the wider (non-golfing) community of the positive environmental effect of well-considered golf course design

3. Impact – encourage stakeholders in the wider golf industry to understand and appreciate the importance of our expertise and the fundamental impact it will have on the future of golf for all.

Australian-born Tim Lobb MEIGCA has worked in golf course design for 25 years. After starting his career in Melbourne, Tim moved to Kuala Lumpur and in 1998 settled in the UK where he worked with European Golf Design and later formed a partnership with Peter Thomson and Ross Perrett. Based in Surrey, Tim formed LOBB + PARTNERS in 2016 and has additional offices in Canada and South Korea.

He concludes: “I wish to thank Christoph Städler MEIGCA for what he has achieved during his term as president and for his support by nominating me for this role. I look forward to the next two years and welcome Caspar Grauballe MEIGCA who begins his term as vice president.”