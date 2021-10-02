Time to celebrate 75 years of SALTEX

Those associated with the management and maintenance of golf courses will have the opportunity to see a wide range of innovative new products and services from prominent suppliers when SALTEX opens its doors at the NEC, Birmingham on November 3 and 4.

SALTEX will be taking place for the 75th time this year and the show is set to be the most vibrant and celebrated event in its long history.

The show floor will be bursting with everything a visitor needs to increase their efficiency and improve operations and will contain a plethora of exhibitors representing the likes of turf maintenance machinery, fertilisers, wetting agents, seeds, turf, aggregates and treatments, weed control, facilities management services, fencing and landscaping.

As well as a wide range of innovative products on display within the three large halls, visitors to SALTEX will have the chance to see an ‘electrifying’ showcase of products in a dedicated area on the show floor called the Eco Village. Featuring a programme of daily demonstrations in cutting-edge sustainable technology – the Eco Village allows visitors a unique opportunity to witness a multitude of products in action.

SALTEX plays host to the most technologically advanced equipment, product and service showcase in grounds management. Many are rightly celebrated at the show and none more so than through the SALTEX Innovation Awards.

Since its launch at SALTEX 2017, the Innovation Awards have helped to highlight some of the most ground-breaking, innovative products and services within the groundscare industry. Visitors will get the chance to see every entry on the show floor and there will be a winner in each of a wide range of product categories – so keep an eye out for news on when and where the final ceremony will take place on the show floor.

There will also be a number of education opportunities through Learning LIVE – SALTEX’s all-encompassing, free-to-attend education programme. Learning LIVE will take place in large seminar theatres situated on the show floor and will feature a wide range of topics which could be particularly beneficial for those working in greenkeeping.

Pre-registration to SALTEX 2021 is essential this year. Please register for free online at gmasaltex.co.uk/visitor-registration and print off your badge for entry to the show. For information on Covid safety measures, please visit gmasaltex.co.uk/covid-safety-measures