Two more golf clubs report vandalism

Two more golf clubs, one in England and one in Scotland, have become the latest to be visited by the police due to vandalism on their properties.

One of Aylesbury Park Golf Club’s CCTV cameras has been smashed while several signs at Nairn Golf Club have been removed.

The CCTV camera was smashed with a rock – and police have released a picture of a man they think may have vital information about what happened.

The CCTV camera at Aylesbury Park Golf Club – which closed down in 2019 due to HS2 – was badly damaged.

Investigating officer PC Chris Vaughan, from Thames Valley Police, said: “I am releasing this image as I believe that the man pictured may have important information that can assist me with my investigation.”

UPDATE: A 55-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the removal of safety signs at Nairn Golf Club which prohibit cyclists from using a coastal path beside the course or cycling on the course itself.

The signs were erected this summer in response to an upsurge in the number of walkers and cyclists using the route, which was a safe activity during lockdowns when the course was closed, but there is now a risk of being struck by golf balls.

The signage received a hostile reception on social media, with some members of the public saying the notices had no authority and calling on people simply to ignore them.

The club, however, says authorities including Highland Council’s access officer were consulted before the signs were erected after consultation and they are in accordance with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

Nairn Golf Club’s chief executive Colin Sinclair said: “One of the signs was removed on September 3 and five more were removed on the 22nd. We have reported the matter to the police.

“It’s very disappointing because this is all about public safety and we have a duty of care to our members as well as the public who use the access paths on the course.

There have been several reports of vandalism at golf clubs in recent weeks.