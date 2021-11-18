£100 million Darren Clarke golf resort due to open in 2024

A masterplan for a £100 million golf resort, hotel and spa in Scotland has been submitted to Angus Council for planning consent.

‘The Angus’ represents one of the biggest hospitality investments in Scotland in recent years.

Following a redesign of the original plans, which already have planning consent, the hotel now has 175 guest rooms, a rooftop sky bar and 1,900 square metre spa and leisure facility and will be the anchor for a signature Darren Clarke golf course, clubhouse and golf academy with driving range.

The plans also include a total of 160 houses and 10 luxury lodges.

The development is set within 300 acres of land on the Shank of Omachie, above the long-established Forbes of Kingennie country resort, near Broughty Ferry.

Forbes of Kingennie owner and Angus businessman, Mike Forbes, says construction is due to begin on the golf course in summer 2022 if the latest designs are approved.

He said: “The Angus is an unrivalled opportunity for Angus and Scotland. It is simply an iconic hotel and golf complex which will surpass anything on offer in the country.

“With a five-star hotel and spa offering, as well as the first signature golf course from legendary Ryder Cup winner and former Open champion Darren Clarke, The Angus will create jobs and opportunities, generating significant income and boosting Dundee and Angus as a world-class tourism and leisure destination.”

The full development is expected to generate more than 300 full and part-time jobs, with a further 130 full-time equivalent posts and 285 additional employment positions during the construction and development phase.

A hotel partner is expected to be announced in the coming months.

Caroline Warburton, VisitScotland regional leadership director, said: “This is an exciting development for Dundee and Angus, and a first for this region. A five-star hotel is a fantastic addition to the area’s strengthening tourism portfolio – putting it on the map not only in Scotland but internationally. Tourism is an increasingly important part of the Dundee and Angus economies, creating both economic and social value. We look forward to working with the team as the development continues.”

The Forbes family has appointed a project team of partners including 3D Reid architects, Ryden, Morrison Construction, Balgair, Manson Architects, Team Niblick (golf course design) and CPC (project management) to oversee the development.

Forbes added: “This is a huge project and a labour of love for me, my family and our planning team who have worked tirelessly to ensure we have a resort that the people of Angus can be proud of for generations to come.

“We are committed to working collaboratively with the planning team at Angus Council to meet all the planning requirements to allow us to begin construction on this transformational development in 2022 so that it can be delivered by Morrison Construction.”

It is expected that Angus Council will make a decision on the plans in early 2022 with The Angus due to open to the public in 2024.