Another car abandoned and set fire to on golf course

For at least the third time this year, a car has been abandoned on a UK golf course and set on fire.

In the latest incident, the charred wreck of a car was left next to the first tee at Vale of Llangollen Golf Club in Denbighshire, Wales.

One fire engine from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service station at Llangollen was scrambled to the blaze at 3.04am on November 19.

A spokesman for North Wales Fire and Rescue Service said that the fire is thought to have been started deliberately.

The car was said to have suffered 100 percent fire damage and remained overturned and next to the first tee with police tape around it several hours later.

“One crew from Llangollen attended and used one hose-reel jet to extinguish the fire,” the fire service spokesman said.

Earlier this year a car was found discarded in a bunker on the third hole Camperdown Golf Course in Dundee, while in September the burnt-out wreck of a vehicle was left next to another golf course in Dundee after the car had been driven over it.