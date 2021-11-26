Huge growth in UK golfers looking to play abroad

A company that deals with golf holidays has said the number of British users searching for Spanish locations has risen by more than 800 percent in the last 12 months.

The Golf Travel Centre says it has seen an 814 percent increase in golfers looking to explore Spanish golf resorts and a 472 percent increase in golfers looking at Portugal for a golfing destination.

It says it has, overall, seen a 3,005 percent year-on-year (comparing the last three months to the same period 2020) increase in its golf break UK page.

Patrick McCaghy, managing director, says: “As a nation, we spend thousands of pounds, and hours and hours on golf courses, improving our game, socialising and keeping active all at the same time.

“Over the past two years, with the pandemic affecting all sports, it’s really refreshing and amazing to see an increased interest in golf. Golf has been a godsend for many who wish to get outside in the fresh air and stay active, whilst practising social distancing.

“We can also reveal that there’s been a 150 percent increase in the search term ‘ladies beginner golf lessons near me’, which is fantastic to see.”