Motorbike tears up Welsh golf course

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir November 5, 2021 09:58

A Welsh golf club has appealed for information after a motorcycle rode over the course, causing damage to a green and other areas.

Image from Facebook

St Deiniol Golf Club has posted pictures of the damage on social media and revealed that vandals have attacked the venue before.

Image from Facebook

An investigation has been launched by the police to find those responsible.

Image from Facebook

A statement from St Deiniol Golf Club said: “Unfortunately yet again we are subject to vandalism at St Deiniol, this time motorcycle (scrambler) has been tearing up a green, tees and other areas on the course.

Image from Facebook

“We are appealing for any information as to who may be responsible for this. We have had issues this time last year regarding bikes and quads using the course as a playground. We had a fantastic response from the community last time and are once again appealing for any information.

Image from Facebook

“Why should a proud city have to tolerate these individuals giving the place a bad name.”

The club has also asked the public to share this information as much as possible.

 

Alistair Dunsmuir
By Alistair Dunsmuir November 5, 2021 09:58
Write a comment

No Comments

No Comments Yet!

Let me tell You a sad story ! There are no comments yet, but You can be first one to comment this article.

Write a comment
View comments

Write a comment

Your e-mail address will not be published.
Required fields are marked*

RSS Latest Golf Vacancies

Join Our Mailing List


Read the latest issues

Advertise With Us

To advertise in the magazine or online, contact:

Email marketing@thegolfbusiness.co.uk
Tel 020 7803 2453

Recent Comments

Twitter Timeline


Latest News