Motorbike tears up Welsh golf course

A Welsh golf club has appealed for information after a motorcycle rode over the course, causing damage to a green and other areas.

St Deiniol Golf Club has posted pictures of the damage on social media and revealed that vandals have attacked the venue before.

An investigation has been launched by the police to find those responsible.

A statement from St Deiniol Golf Club said: “Unfortunately yet again we are subject to vandalism at St Deiniol, this time motorcycle (scrambler) has been tearing up a green, tees and other areas on the course.

“We are appealing for any information as to who may be responsible for this. We have had issues this time last year regarding bikes and quads using the course as a playground. We had a fantastic response from the community last time and are once again appealing for any information.

“Why should a proud city have to tolerate these individuals giving the place a bad name.”

The club has also asked the public to share this information as much as possible.