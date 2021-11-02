R&A’s community golf facility to include ‘double-decker driving range’

The R&A is to build a 52-bay floodlit double-decker driving range that makes use of the latest technology at its new community golf facility in Glasgow.

The governing body has submitted a revised planning application to Glasgow City Council which proposes enhancements for the design and construction of the facility at Lethamhill.

The updated proposals have been informed by the results of additional market research conducted with local audiences and continuing discussions with facility architects, contractors and leading sustainability experts since the initial planning application was submitted and approved by the local authority earlier this year.

The ‘world-first’ venue will include a nine-hole course, short game area and adventure golf. These enhancements will allow visitors to enjoy a wide range of fun and exciting formats of the sport and outdoor activities at the family-focused venue. Additional features such as padel tennis courts, nature trails and public space for pop-up events and other activities are also being planned.

A modified design of the hub building will create more indoor and outdoor space for visitors to access and enjoy as well as being more efficient in the use of energy. The hub will also be capable of hosting community and cultural events. Amenities including a café, retail space, nursery and golf equipment-fitting are also included in the proposals.

Martin Slumbers, chief executive of The R&A, said: “Our aim is to create a destination for golf that is welcoming and attractive to all members of the family and so it was important for us to listen to the feedback being provided about our initial plans in order to refine them and make improvements that will make the venue even more appealing.

“We believe that the updated proposals meet the needs of our intended target audience and will generate real interest and anticipation among people living locally in the north-east of Glasgow. We look forward to continuing the development of the facility with our partners over the coming months and to bringing these exciting plans to life.”

The R&A is aiming to incorporate the new facility with the nearby Seven Lochs Wetlands Park by creating a network of nature trails that join the existing public walking routes and building a new visitor centre to enable the Seven Lochs Partnership to provide a series of education initiatives for school pupils and offer training and employment opportunities for young people living locally.

Also being planned is the planting of a new community orchard, which will allow local residents and groups to grow and harvest a range of foods including fruits and vegetables.

Councillor Maureen Burke, chair of the Seven Lochs Partnership, said: “This new venue will be a fantastic asset for the Seven Lochs Wetland Park. We are especially excited by the opportunity to work with The R&A to develop new interactive activities and a range of community events that will allow visitors, including families and school groups, to learn about both generating green energy and the fantastic wildlife around Hogganfield Park.”

Redevelopment of the existing golf course at Lethamhill is already underway with the new facility expected to open in the spring of 2023.

This is the second multi-tiered modern driving range in Glasgow that is being constructed at the moment.