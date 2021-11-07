Sunderland golf club hosts sessions to help people with dementia

Wearside Golf Club in Sunderland has given permission for its short course to be used to help stroke survivors and people with dementia, Parkinson’s disease and other disabilities.

Anthony Etchells, from Golf in Society, had wanted to bring the sessions to the north east after being inspired by his dad, Eddy, who had dementia and Parkinson’s but wanted to play golf.

The 41-year-old said: “The short course at Wearside Golf Club is ideal for juniors getting into golf but it is also perfect for those with disabilities.

“Golf in Society was founded six years ago and has been growing across the country but it has never made it to the north east until now.

“There are plans to also try and hold sessions at N1Golf in Morpeth and Matfen Hall as we continue to grow.

“My dad suffered from both dementia and Parkinson’s and he always wanted to play golf but there was nothing in the region that could accommodate him.

“He is my inspiration for wanting to get involved in the project and bring it to the north east.”

By holding the sessions, Anthony is hoping to create an environment where carers or family members can feel confident in leaving their loved ones with the group.

He added: “The sessions ran by volunteers and are roughly around two hours long to allow for family members or carers to have some respite.

“They help people in a number of ways such as the physical side of golf which helps with balance and coordination.

“Then there is the mental and social wellbeing benefits of being out in a green space and socialising with others, something which can really help people with dementia.”