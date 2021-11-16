Surrey golf course to have 190 homes built on it
A golf club in Surrey has revealed that a national housebuilder has secured detailed planning permission to build 190 homes by it.
The news from Milford Golf Club comes less than two years after Crown Golf, which operates the venue, stated it had evolved from ‘a purely golf course operating business into a property development company’.
At the time Crown Golf had just announced plans to build 230 holiday lodges at its flagship venue, St Mellion International Resort in Cornwall, and later that year it sold off seven of its golf clubs – nearly half of its portfolio.
Earlier this year, Bloor Homes bought Crown Golf’s South Winchester Golf Club in Hampshire, where a development of 1,000 new homes is planned.
Now Cala Homes has secured the planning permission at Milford Golf Club, which has seen its golf course be reconfigured, with the creation of two new holes and a driving range, to replace the holes displaced by the 32-acre housing development.
“This news underlines Crown Golf’s transformation from the UK’s largest owner and operator of golf courses, into a leisure and property company,” said a spokesman.
“This new property venture is a tie-up between Jeff Chapman’s Australian-based Bangarra Family Office, and Jason Mills’ London-based property development and investment company, Sequoia Real Estate.
“With 6,000 new home plots being promoted through the planning system on Crown Golf courses in London, south east and south west England, the partners have repositioned Crown Golf into one of the UK’s leading strategic land investment companies.”
Jayme or is it really Greta? you are trying to present a false reality. To demolish you argument, modern homes in the UK are built to be some of the most strict energy efficient standards in the world. They help manage climate change, not work against it, especially on brownfield sites such as this.
If you had looked into the facts of this particular development, you would see that it includes a large amount of affordable housing that is much needed in Surrey.
The site is next door to the railway station with great links to London, and walking distance via a new path to Milford village centre so its highly sustianable.
The project also includes a large new area of strategic open space, and makes a financial contribution to improve local education facilities. All great stuff!
As well as all the jobs it will deliver during construction, the project safeguards and improves the future use of the 18 hole golf course (that remains in-situ).
All in all, much better news than maintaining the status quo of a private golf club for the narrow interests of its members. This development is well considered and brings real benenfit to the wider community.
As a local, I’ve been really impressed with how the team at Crown Golf have approached this. If we want to address the UK housing crisis and improve the quality of our housing, we need more development of brownfield golf clubs, not less. I know I’m not alone in looking forward to other such developments elsewhere.
Finally, unless you have been living in a cave over the last two years, you will be aware that the leisure and hospitality industry has been in a stake of crisis, it is clever ideas like this that create homes and raise money that safeguard businesses and jobs, and that should be celebrated!!
Makes no sense – we’re all bothered about climate change but the things that eat carbon dioxide and turn it into oxygen – green spaces – are being concreted over
