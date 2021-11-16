Surrey golf course to have 190 homes built on it

A golf club in Surrey has revealed that a national housebuilder has secured detailed planning permission to build 190 homes by it.

The news from Milford Golf Club comes less than two years after Crown Golf, which operates the venue, stated it had evolved from ‘a purely golf course operating business into a property development company’.

At the time Crown Golf had just announced plans to build 230 holiday lodges at its flagship venue, St Mellion International Resort in Cornwall, and later that year it sold off seven of its golf clubs – nearly half of its portfolio.

Earlier this year, Bloor Homes bought Crown Golf’s South Winchester Golf Club in Hampshire, where a development of 1,000 new homes is planned.

Now Cala Homes has secured the planning permission at Milford Golf Club, which has seen its golf course be reconfigured, with the creation of two new holes and a driving range, to replace the holes displaced by the 32-acre housing development.

“This news underlines Crown Golf’s transformation from the UK’s largest owner and operator of golf courses, into a leisure and property company,” said a spokesman.

“This new property venture is a tie-up between Jeff Chapman’s Australian-based Bangarra Family Office, and Jason Mills’ London-based property development and investment company, Sequoia Real Estate.

“With 6,000 new home plots being promoted through the planning system on Crown Golf courses in London, south east and south west England, the partners have repositioned Crown Golf into one of the UK’s leading strategic land investment companies.”