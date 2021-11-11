The Machrie launches golf internship programme

The Machrie, set in the Scottish dunes of Islay, has launched a ‘Golf Internship Programme, 2022’ for any individual with a passion for golf and a desire to experience working in a top UK golf resort.

The paid internship programme will provide a hands-on insight into the golf and leisure industry and a unique learning experience for young talent considering this career path.

Throughout the three- to six-month internship, golf enthusiasts will have the opportunity to live on a beautiful, remote Scottish island, play on the hotel’s championship 18-hole golf links and gain invaluable training with practical skills as well as career advice, CV development and interview techniques.

During their time at The Machrie, interns will work across various departments throughout the facility for a well-rounded experience. The internship covers everything from marketing initiatives and retail management to running and planning golf days and events, and food and beverage operations, with the opportunity to work with different department heads and attend executive management meetings, ensuring interns gain a thorough understanding of the inner workings of a successful golf hotel. Interns will also learn how to preserve the perfect grass, the correct usage of machinery, bunker maintenance and the budget process.

The programme includes a period of induction to each department, as well as thorough training and, following this, designated tasks and duties. Ongoing support, with regular feedback, will be provided throughout as part of the mentor programme. Additionally, independent training assessments will be issued, as well as frequent access to industry ‘gurus’.

Whilst enrolled on the internship programme, students will frequently spend days playing casual and competitive golf on The Machrie Links. Interns will also have access to the hotel’s impressive range of golf facilities including a six-hole par three Wee Course, the all-season, five-bay driving range, golf simulator room, trackman and short game area. The internship will also provide an opportunity to play one other of the best courses in the vicinity.

During the programme, there will be organised social events and interns will be encouraged to explore Islay, including the seven miles of rugged beach outside the hotel, walk or cycle the 70 trails available on the island, as well as try wild kayaking in search of bottlenose dolphins, minke whales, basking sharks and orcas. Spending time on Islay offers the opportunity for young people to gain an appreciation for the environment and the great outdoors.

Paul Lawrie, winner of The Open in 1999, said: “Following on from The Race to The Machrie, which my foundation is involved with annually, this is another very exciting development from The Machrie and a further commitment to developing the game and golf industry from the team. The development of an intern programme is an extraordinary opportunity for anyone wishing to have new experiences in an exceptional golf environment, enter the golf industry or enjoy a summer on Islay playing golf and developing transferable skills for any walk of life.”

Applicants are encouraged to sign up on www.campbellgrayhotels.com. The deadline for submissions is January 9, 2022, with internships running between April 2022 and October 2022.