TV show proving to be a hit for Welsh golf club

The ITV programme I’m a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here has led to a boost in visitor numbers at the golf course overlooking the castle where it is filmed.

Abergele Golf Club, by Gwyrch Castle, is only open to members until the show finishes in mid-December.

“However. visitor numbers the rest of the year have been boosted by the popularity of the Ant and Dec hosted programme,” said a spokesman.

The recent Wales Golf Festival at the course also got into the spirit with ‘bushtucker trials’ on the greens.

Abergele members caught the bug with a ‘Bushtucker Fun Day’ raising money for charities, along with a launch party when the new season of the show gets underway.

“Our members can still play whenever they want, but the course is now closed to visitors to keep things secure,” explained Abergele marketing and communications officer Megan Harris.

“Our members are really looking forward to I’m a Celebrity coming back to Wales and Abergele, they are so excited because it is a real boost to the area and has put us on the map.

“We have magnificent views of the castle from all around the course and there has definitely been an increase in visitor numbers the rest of the year with people wanting to play a course where they can see Gwyrch Castle so clearly.

“The Celebrity production team have been great too, very supportive of us. Two of our members, Dave and Paul, took on 72 holes to raise money for the charities and ITV supported this.

“Our members did a charity event with bushtucker trials at six themed holes around the course, we even had our own ‘Dingo Dave’ in his outback buggy!

“Members collected stars instead of points and the team with the most stars at the end of the 18 holes won, raising just under £2000 for DangerPoint, a local children’s charity.”

Money raised at the I’m a Golfer, Get Me Out of Here event went to St Kentigern Hospice, Marie Curie and Cancer Research UK.