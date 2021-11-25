Wild pigs injure golfers, forcing club to temporarily close

A golf course in Yorkshire has had to close early after two large wild pigs found their way onto the course and injured two people.

Lightcliffe Golf Club says the injured humans are “recovering well”.

The two animals are thought to be Vietnamese Pot-bellied pigs, and they hurt a member of the club at the weekend before disappearing. However, the two pigs returned during the week and this time injured the golf club’s greens director.

A spokesman said the two animals also pushed golf trolleys and bags over, disrupting play.

Police eventually took the animals away after they moved to a nearby road and disrupted traffic.

Bosses at the nine-hole course in West Yorkshire said the pigs emerged from woodland at the bottom of the course and attacked a member.

Judith Crowther, the club’s house director, said: “He got a scratch on his leg so had to go to A&E and have it cleaned out really well and get some antibiotics.”

They returned two days later and “scratched or bit the greens director’s leg”, with the animals on the loose for about six hours.=

“We had to close because they were wandering around and took over the course,” she said.

“They ended up outside the clubhouse on the ninth green and didn’t seem to want to go away.”

In the end the course was closed at 13:30 GMT, with approximately 15 golfers having to abandon their rounds.

The club said the pigs did not belong to a nearby farm and the owner remained a mystery.

After reopening, the club said: “It raised a lot of interest, but we’re glad they’ve now gone and we can go back to playing golf.

“It was like a comedy script, you couldn’t have imagined it if you tried.”