Arora buys its second golf property

The Arora Group, the UK’s largest private hotel owner-operator, has purchased Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa from Elite Hotels for an undisclosed sum.

Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa, which boasts 1,065 acres of parklands, an 18-hole championship golf course, two restaurants and a spa, hosted the Bridgestone Challenge 2017 and 2018, and EuroPro Tour 2017.

Originally known as a specialist airport hotel owner operator, the Arora Group established its first city centre hotel in 2017 with the opening of the InterContinental London – The O2 and in 2018 acquired The Buckinghamshire Golf Club.

A spokesman said the venue received multiple offers “from a variety of different types of purchasers” and the “sale demonstrates the confidence in the UK hotel market”.

“The purchase of Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa continues the journey of portfolio diversification, and the hotel is well positioned to capture the significant pent-up demand from leisure and corporate travel from domestic and international markets,” added the spokesman.

Surinder Arora, CEO and chairman of the Arora Group, commented: “Our acquisition of Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa continues to support our strategy to diversify our hotel portfolio and we are excited to build on the already significant investment and development by Elite Hotels since their purchase of the estate in 1999. We are excited to welcome the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa team to the Arora Group and are looking forward to the opportunities ahead for our expanded family.”

Graeme Bateman, managing director of Elite Hotels, commented: “Naturally, we are sad to be parting company with Luton Hoo Hotel, but we do so in the knowledge that we have passed the custodianship of this wonderful property into safe hands. We wish Surinder Arora and his team every success as they move Luton Hoo Hotel into a new era. May I also take this opportunity to express my huge gratitude to Matthew Long, general manager, and all his colleagues at Luton Hoo Hotel, for their considerable personal commitment over the past 14-plus years. We will miss them greatly within the Elite family but are sure that they will continue to thrive and prosper under the new ownership.”