Council to invest £20k to stop golf course flooding

Angus Council in eastern Scotland is to spend £20,000 on a study to stop flooding at Arbroath Golf Course.

The 144-year-old venue, which was originally designed by Old Tom Morris, updated by Willie Fernie and then redesigned by James Braid – all Open champions – is prone to flooding during spells of heavy rain.

Angus councillors have pledged the sum to try and help solve the issue, partly also because a nearby coastal cycle path has also been submerged recently, and that is currently part of a £100,000 project which aims to solve that issue.

It has been said that when it rains heavily the cycle route becomes impassable for several days, with water as high as someone’s knees.

The links is common land and Arbroath Golf Links made an application to the council for support.

It is for a consultant’s study to bring forward flood alleviation options for the course.

The club has seen major investment in recent years.