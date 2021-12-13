Historic Welsh golf club saved for the second time in six months

One of the oldest golf clubs in Wales has been saved from closure for the second time in six months following two distinct threats, and will now close for just 12 months and return as a ‘carbon neutral golf club’.

Rhyl Golf Club, established in 1890 and said to be the fourth oldest golf club in Wales, was originally saved when its council agreed to reroute a sea defence project to go around the course rather than through it, in order to protect 2,000 nearby homes.

It was announced just a few months later that a major Welsh wind farm project was considering using three of its fairways for construction, which would have resulted in the closure of the club for at least several years.

However, Mike Pritchard, marketing officer at Rhyl Golf Club, has told the Rhyl Journal this issue has now been resolved.

He said: “We have good news to say that ‘people power’ has saved our Rhyl Golf Club.

“The two big challenges – the sea defence programme and the Awel Y Mor wind farm construction – have both been managed to allow us to keep Rhyl’s only golf course alive for the foreseeable future.

“Recent negotiations have been positive. We will be restructuring and redeveloping both the course and clubhouse to fit within the sea defence programme. When we resurface, we aim to be the first carbon neutral golf club in Wales

“We have the opportunity to build a new club that will have a zero carbon footprint.

“We will be leading the way in Wales, and possibly the UK, with the first self-sufficient energy and water programme for any golf club.

“We want Rhyl to be on the map as a first and an ambassador for climate change.

“Not only will we be using solar for light / electric but geothermal for heating and rain water harvesting plus bore holes for water.

“We want to give back to Rhyl where we can plus we will be the first sports venue to have onsite electric car charging facilities.

“The new clubhouse will be ’21st century plus’.”

The club will have to close for 12 months whilst the sea defence work is undertaken.

Pritchard added: “But we will return better, stronger and with energy.”