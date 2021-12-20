Lancashire club may embark on major changes

The owner of land that a golf club resides on in Lancashire hopes to downsize it from 18 to nine holes and use the space created to build an ‘entertainment centre’ and holiday lodges.

Blackpool UKAP (Blackpool) Holdings, a subsidiary of Holmes Investment Properties, has set out the plans for Stanley Park Golf Course, which is located in Blackpool Park Golf Club.

They include building a 70,000 square feet ‘Family Active Entertainment Centre’ with indoor and outdoor adventure activities, plus 150 holiday lodges and open public green space.

The entertainment centre will be an indoor and outdoor multi-activity centre for people of all ages and abilities.

Activities will include zip-wire adventures, climbing ‘cardio’ walls, soft play areas for under fives, internal crazy golf course, multiple trampolines, indoor high wire walks, hang gliders on rails, a ninja assault course, electric go-karting, outdoor net adventure, outdoor adventure golf, a mega slide, caving experiences and a virtual reality suite.

Proposals for the western site will also form part of the initial planning application and include amendments to the golf course, the installation of practice facilities and outline planning for the clubhouse.

The company said that the golf course would reduce from 18 to nine holes, with the aim of making it financially viable.

This has angered some residents, prompting a campaign to block UKAP’s plans.

However, despite the objections, Blackpool Council agreed to sell the land to UKAP last October. In September 2021, UKAP and the council exchanged contracts on an initial six-year lease. Subject to planning consent being approved, UKAP will sign a 175-year lease on the site.

Michael Simmonds, CEO of Holmes Investment Properties Plc, said: “I am pleased to be sharing our exciting plans to create a unique new leisure destination for Blackpool.

“I want to encourage as many people as possible to get involved in the pre-application consultation prior to a planning application being submitted in spring 2022.”