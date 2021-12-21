Membership at Norfolk golf club has doubled

The membership at a golf club in Norwich has doubled as more clubs are posting huge growth amid the pandemic.

Mundesley Golf Club says its green fee income alone in the last 12 months has been £50,000 – a rise of 60 percent from the previous year, while shop sales have been a record amount of £75,659 in the last year, helping towards a trading surplus of £30,637.

The club now has 478 members thanks to a successful recruitment drive, which offered a range of packages for players’ differing needs. This is double the figure from just five years ago.

Andrew Keates, chairman, reported on the club’s progress at its recent annual general meeting.

He said: “The club is slowly recovering from death of chairman Donald Stuart last August and is resolute to build upon the sound foundation of his inspiring leadership.

“The positive response from the board signposts determination and commitment to move the club forward and build upon Donald’s legacy.”

Professional Ryan Pudney was congratulated for an outstanding year generating increased business through membership and shop sales.