New golf club in London to be renamed

A new 18-hole golf course in north London is to be renamed following the deaths of golf course architect Pete Dye in 2020, and his son, Perry, in 2021.

Originally called The Dye London, the venue will now be called The Legacy Club, and will be brought to completion by European Golf Design (EGD).

The project, which was originally announced in 2013, was set to bring the Dye family’s unique brand of creative golf course design to the UK for the first time, tempting golfers with a spectacular new challenge from the designer of iconic PGA Tour venues such as Sawgrass, Kiawah Island, Whistling Straits and Harbour Town.

Tony and Anne Menai-Davis plus their sons Ceri and Cae, co-owners of The Legacy Club, chose the new name in honour of the Dye family, and also after a family tragedy of their own.

“My eldest Ceri and his wife lost their young son, Hugh, to cancer in summer 2021,” said Tony Menai-Davis. “This much-loved and extraordinarily brave young man left us at just six years old, but he filled our lives with enough wonderful memories to last a lifetime. We will think of him every day for the rest of our lives, and a drawing he did of his favourite bird – the owl – will be in The Legacy Club’s logo.”

Ceri Menai-Davis said: “The Legacy Club will honour the love we all share for this magnificent sport of golf, and also the love we all have for people who are no longer here.

“My wife and I have created a charity, It’s Never You, to help parents of children who have potential life-limiting illness. The Legacy Club and our other facilities will all help these parents who are going through an indescribable time.

“After many years working in golf and at The Shire London, which is itself driven by the legacy of another of golf’s true greats, Severiano Ballesteros, I can assure you that golfers will love The Legacy Club experience, even more so now we have the team at EGD to help us bring it to life.”

Tony and Anne’s youngest son, Cae, co-founded The Golf Trust charity in 2012 and has helped to bring the benefits of golf to thousands of children over the last decade.

“We are all somebody’s son or daughter, and when you become a parent you better understand the power of legacy, and what it means to provide a better society for our children,” said Cae Menai-Davis. “When we met Pete and Alice Dye they could see that we were, like them, a close-knit family and we established a strong connection with them. It feels entirely natural, now, for Ceri and myself to help our family to create golf venues where people can discover a love for golf which might last them a lifetime.

“And doing it in a way which honours not only Pete Dye’s legacy but also Hugh’s feels like the most natural thing of all.”