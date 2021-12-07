Quad bike riders cause £25k of damage on Yorkshire golf course

A Yorkshire golf club has said that vandals have driven over the course on quad bikes, causing more than £25,000 of damage.

This comes just a few days after another club in Herefordshire reported similar damage, following numerous cases in recent weeks involving motorbikes and cars.

Quad bikers are believed to have accessed Gotts Park Golf Club’s course this Saturday.

Welfare Officer for the club, Robert Nicholas Goodman, said the club was looking for CCTV footage to help catch the culprits.

Robert said: “It is estimated to cost the golf club around the £25,000 mark.

“If anyone lives close to the golf course and may have useful CCTV footage please send us a private message, it would be hugely appreciated.

“Gotts Park Golf Club is a community golf club, for local hard working people and offers thousands of golfers from all parts of Leeds and Beyond affordable golf, helping promote health and well being.

“We play an active part in working with local community initiatives.

“One example is our local men’s mental health groups, men from Bramley and Armley that are getting to try out their golfing skills, in a friendly environment.

“We also host several local community groups and collect annually for local and national charities.”

Robert said the initiatives were “under threat” due to the “mindless criminal damage”.

Anyone with information should contact West Yorkshire Police stating crime reference number 13210627970.