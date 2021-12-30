“We’re looking forward to a bumper year ahead”

Brora Golf Club in the Highlands feared permanent closure when the pandemic struck two years ago – but the growth in golf participation, fondness for the venue and its own commercial acumen means the club enters 2022 on a sound financial footing.

Brora Golf Club is reflecting on a significant year that saw the club make the historic purchase of its land, grow membership and line up strong advanced visitor bookings for 2022.

The renowned Highland links, which saw its future safeguarded during the challenges of Covid-19 thanks to a dedicated campaign supported globally, is pleased to be on a sound financial footing for 2022.

Having asked for help in 2020 before going on to raise a six-figure sum through new membership categories, advance tee time bookings, merchandise sales and website donations, Brora used the money wisely to secure its safety and build on that support in 2021. Last March the club achieved the milestone purchase of the land on which the historic links sits.

To fittingly celebrate its 130th year, the club completed four years of work to buy the land from Sutherland Estates thanks to the backing of members. Brora is no longer tenants on the stunning linksland – giving it greater financial security and surety of access for ever more.

Given Brora only boasts a small number of local members in a remote part of Scotland, imaginative new membership categories such as Lifetime Membership, The Tern Club and Platinum Membership have continued to draw new members from across the globe.

In 2021, membership grew from around 600 to over 850 and includes members worldwide. Over 3,900 rounds were played in member competitions in 2021, an increase of 25 percent on pre-pandemic levels. Participation in those competitions also increased by 80 percent from 2019. Almost 1,300 visitors also took the opportunity to play Brora in Open competitions in 2021.

President Andy Stewart said: “It has been a challenging 21 months or so for everyone in society and our club at Brora has been no different. We thank everyone for the love and support they have shown to the golf club. Our staff and club committee deserve a special mention as they have remained professional and supportive throughout this year, given the continued disruptions from Covid-19.

“Despite the challenges, we are on a sound footing and are looking forward to a bumper year ahead based on advanced visitor bookings. There has also been a very impressive growth in retail income and that is a credit to PGA pro Malcolm Murray and his team. I really believe the future is bright for Brora Golf Club.”

Brora GC boasts a proud history and enjoys a notable link with Open champions, from James Braid, who redesigned the course in 1923, to honorary member Tom Watson.